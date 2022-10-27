In-Person Early Voting Begins Today

The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) reminds voters that in-person early voting begins statewide tomorrow and runs through Thursday, Nov. 3. Same-day voter registration is available for eligible Marylanders at all early voting centers.

A list of early voting centers is available online (in Spanish). SBE encourages voters to review the list of early voting centers in advance, as some early voting locations changed following July’s Primary Election. All early voting centers will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the weeklong early voting period.

Those intending to take advantage of same-day registration must provide documentation proving their place of residence. Acceptable forms of documentation include: an MVA-issued driver’s license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document displaying the voter’s name and new address.

Eligible Marylanders can register to vote and cast their ballots at any early voting location in the jurisdiction in which they reside.

Marylanders wishing to vote by mail may request a mail-in ballot be sent via the United States Postal Service by Nov. 1. The deadline to request a link to a mail-in ballot is Nov. 4.

Mail-in ballots must be returned by the U.S. Mail, submitted at a voter’s local board of elections office or placed in an official ballot drop box in a voter’s jurisdiction of residence no later than Nov. 8. Voters can also drop off properly completed ballots at early voting centers and Election Day polling places. Ballots cast by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 8 in order to be counted. Ballots cast by drop box must be submitted prior to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. There are 281 ballot boxes located across the state. A list of the ballot box locations is available online (in Spanish).

Marylanders interested in serving as election judges can complete SBE’s online interest form to be considered for this important civic role. Residents can also contact their local board of elections for more information on serving as an election judge.