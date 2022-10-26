Washington College Launches First Eastern Shore Opinion Poll

Washington College Assistant Professor of Political Science Flavio Rogerio Hickel Jr. will launch the Eastern Shore Opinion Poll on Friday, October 28, 2022. This non-partisan poll, which is the only outreach to specifically gauge the opinions of Eastern Shore voters, will be sent via text message to a random selection of 1,000 registered voters in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District.

The survey, which takes approximately ten minutes to complete, will ask voters their opinions about candidates running for state and federal office, the cannabis decriminalization ballot initiative and attitudes on a range of topics including abortion, education and immigration. The survey will also ask questions regarding civic engagement within the 1st District. The questions are designed to assess which branches of and levels of government Eastern Shore residents trust and their openness to engaging in civic dialogue.

In addition to understanding political attitudes among Eastern Shore voters, the poll’s sponsors, Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience and Goldstein Program in Public Affairs, look to better understand how residents engage civically through volunteer work, voter engagement, activism or philanthropy. Poll organizers believe the effort will provide reliable information regarding a range of citizen preferences to elected representatives, community leaders and the general public.

Hickel, who was recently named a 2022-23 Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) Public Fellow, joined Washington College Department of Political Science in 2020. He earned his Ph.D. from Rutgers University in 2016 and studies American political institutions, identity politics and public opinion. He recently presented his research on attitudes within the Latinx community at Washington College.

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the nation’s first liberal arts institution and the tenth oldest college in the nation. Enrolling approximately 1,100 undergraduates from more than 35 states and a dozen nations, Washington is known for outstanding academics with an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning across more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study. The College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, writing and the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience. In addition to its main campus in Chestertown, Maryland, Washington also features a riverfront campus and a 4,700-acre river and field campus that provides unique research opportunities for students and faculty.