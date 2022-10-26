Heather Mizeur to Take On Andy Harris at Debate Wednesday, Forum Thursday

Heather Mizeur, Democratic nominee for Congress in Maryland’s First District, will be taking part in the only formal debate of the campaign on Wednesday, October 26, followed by a candidate forum on Thursday, October 27. In addition to Mizeur, Republican Rep. Andy Harris and Libertarian Daniel Thibeault are expected to participate in both events.

Wednesday debate at Cecil College

What: Maryland First Congressional District Candidates’ Debate

Where: Cecil College Milburn Stone Theater, 1 Seahawk Drive, North East, MD 21901

When: Wednesday, October 26, 12:30 p.m.

Format: Each candidate will have 90 seconds for an opening statement and 60 seconds for a closing statement. There will be six questions with 90 seconds to respond. After all candidates have responded, the candidates will have 60 seconds of rebuttal. Some questions will be directed at specific candidates.

Media: Members of the news media will be admitted upon presenting their press credentials. No recording of any kind will be allowed. The event will not be live-streamed. Video will be released subsequently on YouTube, Facebook, and www.cecil.tv.

Thursday League of Women Voters forum in Stevensville

What: Maryland First Congressional District Candidates’ Forum

Where: Kent Island High School, 900 Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD 21666

When: Thursday, October 27, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Format: Each candidate will have two minutes for introductory remarks and three minutes for closing remarks. The candidates will be asked prepared questions about voting rights, reproductive health care, and threats to democracy. Remaining questions will come from the audience and will be screened by the LWV. The candidates will have two minutes apiece to answer each question.

Media: Members of the news media are welcome but should inform the League that they plan to attend. The event will be live-streamed by the League of Women Voters at https://www.facebook.com/ LWVKCMD.

For more on Heather Mizeur’s campaign, visit www.heathermizeur.com. Follow the campaign on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heathermizeur and on Twitter @heathermizeur.