The Orthopedic Center Welcomes Two New Providers

The Orthopedic Center, a partner of UM Shore Regional Health, has welcomed two new providers, Michael J. Foster, MD, and Sheila Taylor, DO.

“We are so pleased to have the experience and expertise of Dr. Foster and Dr.Taylor at The Orthopedic Center,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, President and Managing Partner of The Orthopedic Center. “Their dedication to helping patients live their best, most pain-free lives, ensures the highest quality care for our community.”

Dr. Foster, an Easton native, joined the practice after completing a fellowship in sports medicine at the renowned Steadman Philippon Research Institute in Vail, Colorado. Previously he spent five years as a resident in Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. During that time, he served in various capacities, including Administrative Chief Resident of the UM Orthopaedic Residency Program; and Resident Representative of the Comprehensive Quality Improvement Committee, UM Department of Orthopaedics. He earned his Doctorate of Medicine from UM School of Medicine.

Dr. Foster has provided team coverage for the University of Maryland’s Division I football, men’s basketball, wrestling and men’s lacrosse teams. While at the Steadman institute, Dr. Foster provided care for numerous professional athletes, including the U.S. Olympic Ski and Snowboard teams, and he remains an active member of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard medical coverage pool.

“I come to the office each day with the goal for patients — weekend warriors as well as elite athletes –to get their questions answered, understand their problem and potential treatment options. And our goal as providers and staff is to get them back to the activities they enjoy,” said Foster.

Dr. Taylor joined The Orthopedic Center team after five years as a sports medicine physician with Christiana Care Health System in Wilmington, Delaware, providing comprehensive musculoskeletal care and sports concussion management for patients of all ages. She also served Christiana as AssociateProgram Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship. At the University of Delaware, in Newark, Delaware, she served as team physician for several sports teams. Dr. Taylor earned her Doctor of Osteopathy from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed a family medicine residency at Reading Hospital and a sports medicine fellowship at Wellspan York Hospital in Pennsylvania.

Taylor focuses on helping patients improve their health in preparation for surgery. She assists non-operative patients with alternative treatments.

“My goal is to get people back to what they love to do,” said Taylor. “I enjoy learning about each of my patients, meeting them where they are and figuring out how I can help them – whether through patient education, medication, exercise, surgery or other treatments.”

To make an appointment with an Orthopedic Center provider, call 410-820-8226.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.