Mid-Atlantic Symphony Presents “Eight Seasons” in November

Presenting Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Astor Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (a combined Eight Seasons) on the same program seems to be a very logical pairing – and that is precisely why the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s November program will feature violinist Igor Yuzefovich’s version of these two works. Although composed centuries apart – Vivaldi’s work from 1716 to 1725 and Piazzolla’s from 1965 to 1970 – the two works perfectly represent nature’s seasons in the composers’ respective times and hemispheres.

“We are so pleased to be able to bring these vibrant, joyous, and beautiful pieces to our audience,” said MSO Board President Jeffrey Parker. “Igor’s musicianship and understanding of these works will give our audience a perfect rendition of the two composers’ visions.”

There are, of course, differences and similarities in each of these two works, but each is a masterpiece in its own right that has been captivating and exciting audiences for centuries (in Vivaldi’s case) and for more than half a century (in Piazzolla’s case). It is a fortunate audience that enjoys them both on the same program.

A note on the guest artist: Russian-born Igor Yuzefovich currently is the Concertmaster of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra; he previously served as Assistant Concertmaster with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. As an active chamber musician, he co-founded the Monument Piano Trio that debuted to critical acclaim in Baltimore and has since captivated audiences across the United States. Mr. Yuzefovich leads numerous master classes and is in high demand as a guest concertmaster. …CONCERT DETAILS FOLLOW…

WHEN and WHERE: This concert will be performed at three venues on three days on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Thursday, November 10, 2022 – 7:30 PM – Easton Church of God, Easton, MD

Saturday, November 12, 3:00 PM – Epworth United Methodist Church, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Note that this is an afternoon concert instead of the usual Saturday evening concert.

Sunday, November 13, 3:00 PM – Community Church of Ocean Pines, Ocean Pines, Maryland

TICKETS

Individual tickets for this concert are $50 per person at each venue.

Series subscriptions for the 2022-2023 season are available.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony offers a group discount for the purchase of 10 or more tickets to a single concert.

The Orchestra also makes a limited number of free tickets available for students 18 years and under; tickets for accompanying parents are $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets and may be made by calling 888-846-8600.

PODCASTS

Podcasts for the season preview, for each concert, and for special MSO events are available on the MSO Website at midatlanticsymphony.org. Podcasts are posted on the site approximately 7 to 10 days before a concert or event.

MORE INFORMATION

For additional information about the 2022-2023 season, or to order tickets, please visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2022-2023 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.