Towers Family to Host Festival of Trees to Benefit Compass Hospice

Compass’ Festival of Trees will be hosted December 2nd, 3rd & 4th at Bill and Gail Towers’ Towers Family Historical Museum, 26299 Sennett Road, Denton. Museum began as display of their collection of John Deere tractors, but has grown to showcase the agricultural history in Caroline County, and the past businessmen in the area. All proceeds will benefit hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services throughout Caroline County provided by Compass, the sole provider in Caroline County.

The event will kick off with the Preview Party, a ticketed event, on December 2nd from 6 to 9 pm. Tickets are $50 per person which includes beer, wine, and heavy hors d’oeurves. Guests will have first access to the tree bidding opportunities and enjoy a festive evening to start off this holiday season.

As you walk through the beautiful display of trees you can bid on your favorite tree to brighten up your home. Bring the whole family and help a good cause while you celebrate the season! Admission is free. Trees will be available for viewing from 12 to 5 pm on Saturday, December 3rd. Continuing December 4th from 11:30 am-3:30 Pm. Sunday, and bidding concludes at 3:30 pm.

Compass is looking for sponsors to help support this event’s success for Caroline County. Along with general sponsorships, there is also a need for tree sponsors. As a tree sponsor an individual, organization, company, social group, etc. could donate an artificial decorated tree or wreath to be auctioned. This is a great team building opportunity as well that can help get you and your organization into the holiday spirit. For more information about the event, sponsorships, or tree sponsors please reach out to Shelly Baird at 443-262-4106 or sbaird@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential center in Centreville, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.