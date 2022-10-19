RiverArts Studio Tour Preview: Ceramics Artist Paul Aspell and Printmaking Artist Irene Aspell

Ceramics Artist Paul Aspell and Printmaking Artist Irene Aspell talk about their work that can be seen on the upcoming Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour. The Studio Tour will be held October 22-23 & 29-30 10AM-5PM
For more information visit: https://studiotour.chestertownriverarts.org/
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.