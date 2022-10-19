MENU

Sections

More

October 19, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Lead

RiverArts Studio Tour Preview: Ceramics Artist Paul Aspell and Printmaking Artist Irene Aspell

by Leave a Comment

Share

Ceramics Artist Paul Aspell and Printmaking Artist Irene Aspell talk about their work that can be seen on the upcoming Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour. The Studio Tour will be held October 22-23 & 29-30 10AM-5PM

For more information visit: https://studiotour.chestertownriverarts.org/

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.