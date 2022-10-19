RiverArts Studio Tour Preview: Ceramics Artist Paul Aspell and Printmaking Artist Irene Aspell

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ceramics Artist Paul Aspell and Printmaking Artist Irene Aspell talk about their work that can be seen on the upcoming Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour. The Studio Tour will be held October 22-23 & 29-30 10AM-5PM

For more information visit: https://studiotour.chestertownriverarts.org/