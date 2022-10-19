Election 2022 Profiles: Aruna Miller for Lieutenant Governor of Maryland

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy continues its informal series profiling candidates running for office in 2022 with Aruna Miller, candidate for Lieutenant Governor (D) of Maryland running with Wes Moore (D) for Governor of Maryland.

Miller, whose family immigrated from India when she was seven “has devoted her life to public service and removing systemic barriers to opportunity” as State Delegate for District 15 in Montgomery County where she helped create legislation to invest in STEM education, streamline the regulatory process for small businesses and was a champion for working families, survivors of domestic abuse, and the environment.

She has also worked for 25 years at the local Department of Transportation in Montgomery County to improve public safety and help create equitable transportation access to connect people to opportunities.

As per our educational, nonpartisan mission concerning all public affairs on the Mid-Shore, The Spy believes these in-depth conversations offer a unique alternative to the traditional three-minute sound bite or quick quote. We continue to talk with candidates about their background, qualifications, and policy priorities as well as how they differentiate themselves from others running for the same office.

The Spy recently met with Aruna Miller during her visit to Chestertown.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. More about Aruna Miller and Wes Moore may be found here.