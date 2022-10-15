Delmarva Review: The Bratwurst Kid by Richard Peabody

Author’s Note: I used to play guitar in college with the late poet David Hickman. We’d workshop songs we’d written. And one day he told me, “Your song lyrics really suck as songs but they might make pretty good poems.” Turns out I’ve rubbed elbows with a lot of musicians since then. Some had the chops to escape the bar scene. I was a hack and never would have made that leap. I had to make a decision and my focus shifted to poetry and fiction. This poem is the possible road not traveled by a failed singer-songwriter.
The Bratwurst Kid
never graduated
the bar scene
think late ’60s rock band
playing high school gigs
suffers from asthma
all those ciggies
tinnitus
liver slowing down
body spewing parts
like an Oldsmobile 88
at a demolition derby
⧫
Richard Peabody, from Arlington, Virginia, is a poet, teacher, publisher, and founding editor of Gargoyle Magazine. He was editor for the anthology series Mondo and runs Paycock Press. He has taught creative writing courses and workshops at St. John’s College, The Writer’s Center, Georgetown University, and Johns Hopkins University. His book of poetry, Guinness on the Quay, was published by Salmon Poetry (2019).
Delmarva Review publishes evocative new poetry, fiction, and nonfiction selected from thousands of new submissions during the year. Designed to encourage outstanding writing from the region, the nation, and beyond, the literary journal is nonprofit and independent. Financial support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org
