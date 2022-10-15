MENU

Sections

More

October 15, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Delmarva Review Top Story

Delmarva Review: The Bratwurst Kid by Richard Peabody

by Leave a Comment

Share

Author’s Note: I used to play guitar in college with the late poet David Hickman. We’d workshop songs we’d written. And one day he told me, “Your song lyrics really suck as songs but they might make pretty good poems.” Turns out I’ve rubbed elbows  with a lot of musicians since then. Some had the chops to escape the bar scene. I was a hack and never would have made that leap. I had to make a decision and my focus shifted to poetry and fiction. This poem is the possible road not traveled by a failed singer-songwriter.

The Bratwurst Kid

never graduated
the bar scene 

think late ’60s rock band
playing high school gigs 

suffers from asthma
all those ciggies 

tinnitus
liver slowing down 

body spewing parts
like an Oldsmobile 88 

at a demolition derby 

Richard Peabody, from Arlington, Virginia, is a poet, teacher, publisher, and founding editor of Gargoyle Magazine. He was editor for the anthology series Mondo and runs Paycock Press. He has taught creative writing courses and workshops at St. John’s College, The Writer’s Center, Georgetown University, and Johns Hopkins University. His book of poetry, Guinness on the Quay, was published by Salmon Poetry (2019).

Delmarva Review publishes evocative new poetry,  fiction, and nonfiction selected from thousands of new submissions during the year. Designed to encourage outstanding writing from the region, the nation, and beyond, the literary journal is nonprofit and independent. Financial support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.