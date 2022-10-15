Delmarva Review: The Bratwurst Kid by Richard Peabody

Author’s Note: I used to play guitar in college with the late poet David Hickman. We’d workshop songs we’d written. And one day he told me, “Your song lyrics really suck as songs but they might make pretty good poems.” Turns out I’ve rubbed elbows with a lot of musicians since then. Some had the chops to escape the bar scene. I was a hack and never would have made that leap. I had to make a decision and my focus shifted to poetry and fiction. This poem is the possible road not traveled by a failed singer-songwriter.

The Bratwurst Kid

never graduated

the bar scene

think late ’60s rock band

playing high school gigs

suffers from asthma

all those ciggies

tinnitus

liver slowing down

body spewing parts

like an Oldsmobile 88

at a demolition derby

⧫

