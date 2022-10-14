Wye River Upper School Raises Over $105,000 at 20th Anniversary Gala

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, Wye River Upper School (WRUS) held its 20th Anniversary Gala at the Talbot Country Club in Easton, MD. With 140 guests in attendance, the school raised over $105,000 in net revenue- a WRUS record-breaking amount. To help celebrate the school’s 20-year legacy of changing the lives of students who learn differently, the evening featured live music from the Gold City Band, a silent auction of seven exciting experiential items, and a “Glitz in a Glass” station where guests played the game of chance by choosing a champagne glass in hopes of winning an item of jewelry donated by Shearer the jeweler. Guests enjoyed the delicious gourmet meal offerings led by the talented Talbot Country Club executive chef David Hayes and his team.

Midway through the event, board member Clayton Railey, and long-time supporter, Richard Tilghman lead a “Stop the Auction” to raise funds to support the school’s Financial Aid program. The goal of $50,000 was largely exceeded, with a total of over $64,000 raised. As part of Wye River’s mission, the school works to make its educational experience accessible for all students, no matter their walk of life or financial background.

WRUS Head of School, Stephanie Borges Folarin comments on the guests in attendance and the atmosphere of the evening, “The warmth of the eastern and western shores was on display on October 1 as we celebrated our 20th Anniversary! Honoring the people who’ve been supportive since Wye River opened its doors and toasting with our newer friends was a joy. Our community is filled with love, friendship, and support. We are excited to share the next 20, 40, 60 years with this fantastic community.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the school’s valuable mission to educate and serve the needs of students who learn differently due to dyslexia, ADHD, anxiety, high-functioning autism, and more. The school’s program provides a well-rounded, rigorous, individualized curriculum that recognizes and develops each student’s strengths. WRUS offers an inclusive and uniquely supportive environment enabling each student to thrive and grow socially and academically. WRUS enrolls students from eleven different Maryland and Delaware counties. For 20 years, Wye River has been changing student lives by:

· providing unique real-world experiences that bring students out of the classroom and into the community,

· making possible generous financial awards that open Wye River’s doors to all families and students,

· investing in project-based learning opportunities that allow students to engage in authentic inquiry,

· supporting the Executive Functioning needs of students, and so much more.

Wye River Upper School shares its deepest gratitude for its generous sponsorships from the following community members:

Host Sponsor The Seip Family Foundation

Lead Sponsor Soistman Family Dentistry & Associates

Diamond Sponsors Out of the Fire, Pam & Jim Harris

Platinum Sponsors For All Seasons, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 7464, John & Susan Devlin

Gold Sponsors Accounting Strategies Group, LLC, Bridges Behavioral Health and Wellness, Queenstown Bank, Law Office of Patrick J. Fitzgerald, LLC, Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency, Willow Construction, Andy & Gretchen Cheezum, Peter Stifel & Hughlett Kirby, Ed & Elaine Bednarz, Richard & Ellen Bodorff, Tom & Cathy Mendenhall, Beverly & Richard Tilghman, Peter, and Diane Pappas

Silver Sponsors ProMD Health, Shore United Bank

To learn more about how you can support Wye River Upper School and help them celebrate its 20th Anniversary, contact Emma Rose Mumma- Director of Development and Philanthropy, at 443-262-8256 or emmamumma@wyeriverupperschool.org.

Wye River Upper School is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is focused on students who learn differently, discovering through innovation, developing with rigor, and celebrating their strengths while preparing for success in college, career, and life.