Help Guide the Future of KCPL: Apply to Join the Board of Trustees

Are you enthusiastic about Kent County Public Library’s continued ability to create and sustain innovative and responsive services for the community? Are you able to commit to volunteering your time and energy to support the future of the library? If so, please consider becoming a Trustee!

The Board of Trustees of the Kent County Public Library is currently seeking applications to fill one seat for a 5-years term, which begins January 1, 2023. The appointed Trustee will also be eligible for a second 5-year term.

Applicants must be Kent County residents and should be passionate about supporting the creation and sustainability of library services that meet the needs of the entire community. Members of the Board should represent the diversity of Kent County, demographically and geographically.

The Board holds monthly meetings, as well as occasional special meetings, throughout the year. At the direction of the president of the Board, members may also be asked to serve on committees and participate in special events throughout the year.

The Trustee application can be picked up at any Kent County Public Library location or can be found online at kentcountylibrary.org/a/trustees.php

Completed forms can be emailed to bot@kentlib.orgor mailed to:

Kent County Public Library

Attention: Board of Trustees Search Committee

408 High St.

Chestertown, MD 21620

Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Applications will be reviewed by the Trustees, interviews with applicants will be scheduled promptly, and recommendations for nominations will be sent to the Kent County Commissioners who will appoint the new members.