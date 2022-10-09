Authors & Oysters: Jacqueline Boulden

The Bookplate is proud to announce the next chapter in the continuation of their partnership with The Retriever Bar and their “Authors & Oysters” series. The Retriever provides an ideal atmosphere for an event series; patrons are able to enjoy the pub’s offerings while listening to the guest speaker in a relaxed atmosphere. Alexandra Hewett was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on September 28th with her memoir, Shimmer.

On Wednesday, October 12th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to meet author Jacqueline Boulden as she discusses her thriller, Her Past Can’t Wait. Jacqueline is an Emmy-winning former TV news reporter and Telly-winning video producer. She lived in Philadelphia, where Her Past Can’t Wait is set, for more than thirty years. In 2021 she moved back to her native New York State to be closer to family. This is her first novel.

Emily Archer has been promoted to a top position at the advertising agency where she works, but her successful life starts falling apart when she is forced to take time off for slapping an important client who groped her at his company’s event. Her Past Can’t Wait is a gripping novel of suspense about resilient women fighting back, protecting each other, and healing.

“An engrossing tale about sexual assault that skillfully covers a tough and timely topic.” – Kirkus Reviews

“A fast-paced and absorbing novel…that illuminates the courageous and timely story of a woman facing her traumatic past and how EMDR eased her suffering.” – Donna Knudsen, Psy. D., EMDR Institute Facilitator and Certified Consultant

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The next Authors & Oysters event is on 10/28 with Philip Greene and his book, To Have and Have Another; A Hemingway Cocktail Companion. The Retriever is located at 337 ½ High Street, in Chestertown, Maryland.