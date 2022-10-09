Organ Concert at Emmanuel Church on October 21

The 29th season of the Emmanuel Concert Series at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown presents an organ recital by Gabriel Benton, on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Gabriel Benton is the principal organist and accompanist at Grace Church in Wilmington DE. He enjoys a multifaceted career in music as an early music specialist, accompanist, and church musician. Deeply passionate about music of the baroque and earlier eras, he studied harpsichord performance at Oberlin Conservatory and The Juilliard School. As a harpsichordist, he frequently performs with his group Corda Nova Baroque as well as with ensembles across the country, including American Baroque Orchestra (New England) and American Bach Soloists (San Francisco.) With the latter, he has recorded two CD’s. Past performances include concerts with Venice Opera Project, Juilliard415, Yale Baroque Opera Project, York Symphony Orchestra, and New World Symphony. Gabe has been accompanying worship services since he was a teenager, but after a life-changing experience working as director of music at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Yonkers, NY, he felt called to devote his time more deeply to church music. He went on to study organ performance at Yale University’s Institute of Sacred Music, where he served as organist at the University Church and received the Charles Ives Award for outstanding work as an organ major.

Gabriel will play a varied program of works by Bach, Buxtehude, Colderidge-Taylor, Boelmann and others.

Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults, $5 for students.

Emmanuel Church is located at 101 Cross St. Chestertown