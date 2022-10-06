The Spy Weather Report with Cecile Storm

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy Weather Report forecast and words for October 7-9

Night of the Iguana by Tennessee Williams

How calmly does the olive branch

Observe the sky begin to blanch

Without a cry, without a prayer

With no betrayal of despair

Some time while light obscures the tree

The zenith of its life will be

Gone past forever

And from thence

A second history will commence

A chronicle no longer gold

A bargaining with mist and mold

And finally the broken stem

The plummeting to earth, and then

An intercourse not well designed

For beings of a golden kind

Whose native green must arch above

The earth’s obscene corrupting love

And still the ripe fruit and the branch

Observe the sky begin to blanch

Without a cry, without a prayer

With no betrayal of despair

Oh courage! Could you not as well

Select a second place to dwell

Not only in that golden tree

But in the frightened heart of me?