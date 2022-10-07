Choptank Health Opens School Health Centers in Queen Anne’s, Kent Counties

Choptank Community Health System has expanded its School Based Health Center program into Queen Anne’s and Kent Counties with new centers opening at Church Hill Elementary, Sudlersville Elementary and Middle, and Rock Hall Elementary schools. The centers are made possible through partnerships with each county’s public school system, local health departments, and Maryland Department of Health.

The School Based Health Centers provide in-person, virtual, curbside well and urgent care during the school year and over the summer months, with student enrollment required. Other services include health education and risk assessment, sports and other physical exams, dietary support, asthma management, and sick or acute care.

“Now students in Queen Anne’s and Kent Counties can have access to school based health,” says Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “We’re grateful for our partnerships and staff who have helped to bring this access to dental and medical health services to more students and their families.”

Rich says School Based Health Centers often provide a child with their only form of medical or dental care, furthering the importance of this new center.

“This also serves as an important and timely reminder for all Mid-Shore parents to enroll their students in school based health today,” says Rich.

All students and staff at each participating school can enroll in the program and utilize any in-county SBHC site regardless of their ability to pay, with enrollment forms available at www.choptankhealth.org or through the student’s school.

“We want to keep our students and staff as healthy as they can be,” says Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens. “We’re seeing several new registrations each day and are encouraging parents and guardians to register their students for these important school based health services by going to the Health Section on our website to obtain forms and send to your child’s school nurse.”

“We’re grateful for Kent County’s partnership with Choptank Health,” said Kent County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Couch. “Our students can focus more on learning when they feel good and are well, while our school families benefit from the convenience and accessibility of these important services.”

“Our School Based Health Centers help to keep our communities healthy and thriving,” says Choptank Health Director of Community Based Programs Chrissy Bartz PA-C, MMS. “These Health Centers meet children and their families where they are to provide more access to healthcare.”

Choptank Health’s school based health centers provide dental services for Dorchester County Public School students and medical and dental services for students in Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot County Public Schools. A primary care mobile health unit is also used as part of Choptank Health’s school based health center services.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted. More is at www.choptankhealth.org.