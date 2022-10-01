Academy Art Museum Receives Generous Grant from Art Bridges

The Academy Art Museum has received a generous grant from Art Bridges Foundation to offer free public programs centered on Njideka Akunyili Crosby’s monumental artwork I Refuse to be Invisible featured in the current exhibition, Fickle Mirror: Dialogues in Self-Portraiture. Art Bridges funded the expenses associated with shipping Crosby’s work from its collection based in Arkansas to Easton, as well as a series of educational programs that help audiences engage with the ideas in the work.

The improvisational, interactive concert features acclaimed musicians from the region—Kentavius Jones, Jordan Stanley, and Ian Trusheim—and will also serve as a closing celebration for Fickle Mirror: Dialogues in Self-Portraiture, which closes on October 11. To reserve your spot at this concert, please register in advance at academyartmuseum.org.

I Refuse to Be Invisible: An Improvisational Concert

Saturday, October 8, 6 pm

Join the Academy Art Museum for a special Fickle Mirror: Dialogues in Self-Portraiture closing reception concert featuring Kentavius Jones (voice, guitar), Jordon Stanley (drums, spoken word) and Ian Trusheim (bass.) The dynamic trio will perform an interactive, improvisational response to artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby’s work, I Refuse to Be Invisible, on view as part of the Museum’s Fickle Mirror exhibition and on loan from Art Bridges. Audience members will be invited to join on percussion and contribute written responses inspired by the work. Don’t miss the chance to see our community’s most exciting ensemble perform live!

AAM has already presented two Art Bridges-funded programs inspired by Crosby’s work: Travelers: A Book Talk with Helon Habila and Matthew Davis on September 9, and Who Am I? Identity Silhouettes: A Family Art Making Project on Saturday, September 24.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Art Bridges to share Njideka Akunyili Crosby’s important work with our visitors. I deeply admire the vision of the Foundation to disseminate great artworks to rural areas and fund educational programs that help audiences engage with the ideas explored in the work,” AAM Director Sarah Jesse said. “Art Bridges and AAM share a mission to provide everyone with access to art and a belief in the power of art to transform communities, so it is a natural partnership.”

About Art Bridges

Art Bridges is the vision of philanthropist and arts patron Alice Walton. The mission of Art Bridges is to expand access to American art in all regions across the United States. Since 2017, Art Bridges has been creating and supporting programs that bring outstanding works of American art out of storage and into communities. Art Bridges partners with a growing network of nearly 170 museums of all sizes and locations to provide financial and strategic support for exhibition development, loans from the Art Bridges collection, and programs designed to educate, inspire, and deepen engagement with local audiences. The Art Bridges Collection represents an expanding vision of American art from the 19th century to present day and encompasses multiple media and voices.

About the Academy Art Museum

As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show celebrating 25 years. AAM also provides arts education to public and private school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (free admission), Saturday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Sunday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: $3, children under 12 free, AAM members free.