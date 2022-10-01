UM SRH Mobile Wellness Team to Offer Free Health Screenings at KCPL Branches

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Mobile Wellness Team will offer free screenings this fall for high blood pressure and diabetes at Kent County Public Library locations.

Screenings will be offered once a month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 14 at the North County branch in Galena, 119 N. Main Street, Building E – Suite 3; Friday, November 11 at the Chestertown branch at 408 High Street and Friday, December 9at the Rock Hall branch at 5746 N. Main Street.

“The screenings are scheduled around the lunch hour for the convenience of individuals who are working and find they often have trouble making time to monitor their health,” said Emily Welsh, Nurse Coordinator of the Mobile Wellness Team. “Our goal is to bring health care services into community settings where people can access them more easily and get answers to their questions about how to manage any conditions they may have.”

The Mobile Wellness Team serves residents of Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties. Combining expertise in nursing and social work, the team offers many services for individuals and families, including home safety inspections, health screenings, case management for those with chronic illnesses (COPD, heart disease, diabetes, etc.), wellness activities, arrangement of telehealth consults with physicians and other clinicians, social visits for the homebound and connections to community resources.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about the Mobile Wellness Team, call 410-778-3300, ext. 5646.

