Oxford Fine Arts Announces New Judge and Juror for 2023

The 39th annual three-day Oxford Fine Arts Show is set for May 19-21, 2023. The prestigious juried exhibit draws a wide selection of regional collectors as well as from major cities along the Eastern Seaboard. The much-anticipated annual show is well known throughout the area and celebrated as the season’s “kick-off” for art lovers. Submissions open October 1st, 2022.

One of the reasons the exhibit stays fresh year after year is the juror. All submissions are sent anonymously to the juror who selects the exhibitors and announces the much-anticipated list of artists for the year. The juror also selects a “featured image” to be the subject of the poster and is the honored “Featured artist”.

The juror for the 2023 show is Bernard Dellario. Bernard is the current President of the Washington Society of Landscape Painters, the First-Place winner at Winslow Art Center’s 2021 Winter Exhibition and Best in Show winner from the Academy Art Museum 2019 Annual Member Exhibit. Bernard Dellario earned a bachelor’s degree from Kings College in Wilkes-Barre, PA with emphasis on finance and art history. He studied Art at the Art League School in Alexandria, Virginia and attended several workshops with nationally known artists. He has been a member of the Washington Society of Landscape Painters since 2003. Fondly known as WSLP, one of the oldest active artist organizations in the Washington area, Bernard currently serves as President. He teaches painting classes through several venues, has won national awards and exhibits throughout the Maryland Eastern Shore and Washington, DC regions.

The distinguished role of judge, who selects the award winners at the preview party, May 19, 2023, is John Brandon Sills. John Brandon Sills received his BA In Fine Art at Towson State University in 1984, while a student at Towson State John studied Renaissance Art in Florence, Italy. John then attended the Schuler School of Fine Art in Baltimore, Maryland, graduating in 1988. His paintings are in numerous collections in the United States as well as collections in Canada, England, France, Jamaica, Grand Cayman B.W.I. and Australia.

The juror is tasked with keeping a high-quality measure while also curating a diverse number of mediums, while the judge is charged with honoring winning artists with “best of” awards in various categories for the year. Karen Walbridge, Event Chair, says, “We are very excited to welcome our new juror, Bernie Dellario, who will bring his skill as a talented and renowned artist, as well as his discerning eye when it comes to selecting our group of very talented artists and craftsmen for this year’s Oxford Fine Arts. We are also thrilled to announce that John Brandon Sills will be our judge for our special awards this year. It is going to be an exciting time and I look forward to seeing who this year’s group of artists will be!”

The schedule of events for the weekend begins with the Friday Preview Party. It provides attendees the chance to “Meet the Artists”, view the exhibit and buy art! This has always been a fun evening where attendees mingle with the artists and enjoy cocktails as well as delicious hors d’oeuvres while getting first looks at the art. Tickets sell fast, so save-the-date for May 19th, 2023. There are no tickets offered at the door on Friday night.

On Saturday and Sunday, the exhibit is open to the public from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The raffle of beautiful artwork donated by the artists happens at the end of the show. Lunch items are available onsite for purchase on both days. The famous strawberry shortcake is not to be missed!

The juried exhibit and sale have supported the work of Oxford Community Center (a non-profit 501(C-3), since the early 1980’s to support OCC’s mission to provide the region with a year-round schedule of free or reduced educational, cultural and recreational programs and events. For more information, and to apply as an exhibiting artist, visit oxfordcc.org Submissions open October 1st until Dec. 31st, 2022.

For more information, please visit www.oxfordcc.org, or call 410-226-5904.