One Maryland One Book 2022 Events at Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library invites you to take part in One Maryland One Book, a program of Maryland Humanities designed to bring together diverse people in communities across the state through the shared experience of reading the same book.

The 2022 One Maryland One Book selection, What’s Mine and Yours by Naima Coster, is a multigenerational saga featuring two North Carolina families. They collide in ways that neither is prepared for when Black students from the east side of the county are integrated into the predominantly white schools on the west side. Readers will follow these families over decades as they break apart and come back together.

Pick up a copy of What’s Mine and Yours at any KCPL location. Free copies are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. With your library card, you can also check out a copy of the book or download it through Overdrive.

KCPL’s first One Maryland One Book event takes place on Saturday, October 1st!

Love Maps: Knowing Your Partner’s Inner World

Saturday, October 1 | 1pm | Chestertown Branch

What’s Mine and Yours features fraught relationships that explore the depth and complexities of love.

Love Maps is an opportunity to explore your own relationships with significant others and learn ways to make them less fraught and more loving and supportive.

This program is tied to the themes in What’s Mine and Yours, but is not a book discussion. You are welcome to attend even if you have not yet read the book.

Through this expert-led workshop, couples and singles will learn about the three most important areas of knowledge when embarking on (and maintaining!) a long term relationship: 1) relationship expectations, 2) core beliefs, and 3) family background experiences.

The workshop is interactive with plenty of opportunities for discussion.

If you are currently in a relationship, bring your significant other! This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about your relationship through a shared experience.

If you are currently single or your significant other isn’t available, don’t hesitate to sign up! You will be able to take away new knowledge to better understand current and future relationships whether or not your partner attends.

Adults and older teens (ages 16+) welcome.

Registration required.

Mark your calendar for other upcoming One Maryland One Book events in October and November.

What’s Mine and Yours Book Discussions

Tuesday, October 11 | 3pm | Chestertown Branch

Wednesday, October 26 | 3pm | Rock Hall Branch

Thursday, November 10 | 3pm | North County Branch

Join a community discussion of What’s Mine and Yours by Naima Coster. These discussions will be led by KCPL staff and are open to all. Registration requested, but walk-ins welcome.

Build A Self-Care Toolkit

Tuesday, November 15 | 11am | North County Branch

The characters in What’s Mine and Yours face challenges large and small. Join us to create a self-care toolkit that you can use on days when your life feels difficult. Registration requested. Walk-ins welcome, supplies permitting.

This program is tied to the themes in What’s Mine and Yours, but is not a book discussion. You are welcome to attend even if you have not yet read the book.

For more information or to register for upcoming programs, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.

About One Maryland One Book

When we read a great book, we can’t wait to share the experience and talk about it with others. That’s one of the joys of reading.

In that spirit, Maryland Humanities created One Maryland One Book (OMOB) to bring together diverse people in communities across the state through the shared experience of reading the same book. We invite you to participate in book-centered discussions and related programs at public libraries, high schools, colleges, museums, bookstores, and community and senior centers around the state.

For more information, visit https://www.mdhumanities.org/programs/one-maryland-one-book/