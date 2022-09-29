The LIVE Chesapeake Film Festival STARTS TOMORROW!!

Join us for the first day of the 2022 Chesapeake Film Festival with a fantastic VIP Reception where you can mingle with filmmakers and sponsors at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center followed by an evening of environmental films at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, MD.

Gifts of at least $125 gain one person entrance to the VIP Reception and the entire 3-day LIVE Festival! The evening of environmental films is $25. Tickets can be purchased online at chesapeakefilmfestival.com or at the door of the Avalon Theatre starting at 4 pm.

The environmental films that open the LIVE Festival include the World Premiere of The Search for Cooper River: A River Hidden in Plain View by local favorites Dave Harp and our own VP Sandy Cannon-Brown. The second film, Upstream, DownRiver by Maggie Stogner recognizes the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Clean Water Act. Environmental photographer and filmmaker Michael O. Snyder caps our opening night program with a documentary about the preservation of marine life in the Arctic called Into the Dark.

NOTE: If you’ve already made a contribution for VIP tickets, please come to the Eastern Shore Conservation Center and give your name to our volunteers. They will check you off the list and give you a VIP pass for entry into the reception and ALL films of the LIVE festival.

Don’t miss our exciting opening night!

For more information, please go to ChesapeakeFilmFestival.com or contact Executive Director, Nancy Tabor at 443-955-9144.

The VIP Reception (4:30-6:00 pm) is at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center, 114 South Washington St, Easton

The Environmental films on Friday, September 30 (6:20-8:45 pm) are at the Avalon Theatre, 40 East Dover St, Easton