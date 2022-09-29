Washington College Will Inaugurate Michael J. Sosulski as its 31st President

On Saturday, October 8, Washington College will inaugurate its 31st president, Michael J. Sosulski, Ph.D. Inauguration festivities will take place on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 and include a day-long academic symposium, activities at the waterfront campus, and the installation ceremony.

A seasoned leader in academic and student affairs, financial stewardship, and change management, Sosulski took office on September 1, 2021, after serving as provost at Wofford College in South Carolina for five years. In his first year as Washington College president, he moved quickly to invest $20 million in campus renovations, secured a new dining services partner for the campus, created the new position of associate provost of diversity and inclusion—since filled by Alisha Knight, Ph.D.—approved the addition of men’s and women’s golf to the athletics program, and has reshaped the senior leadership to ensure synergy in moving the College into the next decade and beyond.

Early in the Fall 2022 semester Sosulski announced the start of the strategic planning process for the College with the expectation of finalizing a five-year plan for launch in January 2023. The process includes a number of opportunities for Washington community members to provide input in shaping the strategic direction of the institution.

“The installation of a college president is a time of promise, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to formally celebrate Dr. Sosulski with a traditional ceremony that honors the rich history of this institution,” said Stephen Golding ’72, chair, Board of Visitors and Governors. “Mike’s contributions in his first year alone have re-energized this community, and we are confident that his leadership and enthusiasm for the liberal arts experience will carry us forward as we work to realize a bold vision for the future of the institution.”

In addition to his role as Wofford College provost, Sosulski also served as a professor of German. Prior to that, he was with Kalamazoo College from 2004 to 2016, serving first as an assistant professor of German and eventually earning the roles of associate professor, department chair in German studies and associate provost. Sosulski earned his bachelor’s in German from Georgetown University and went on to receive a master’s and Ph.D. in Germanic studies from The University of Chicago.

On Friday, October 7, Washington College will host a full-day inaugural symposium. The program—“Literacy and Transformative Learning Experiences in Local and Global Contexts”—is grounded in Washington College’s powerful liberal arts education and the centrality of writing and reading in experiencing new perspectives. Faculty, students, and community members will join keynote speaker—Emory University Professor of German Hiram Maxim, Ph.D.—for an interdisciplinary exploration of the transformative potential of literacy and language learning. The symposium’s keynote address will begin at 4:20 p.m. followed by a reception and an exhibition tour in the Kohl Gallery.

Saturday will include a celebration at the College’s waterfront campus between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Activities will include a Chester River Challenge regatta, electric boat demonstration, live music, kayaking and paddleboarding. The installation ceremony will take place on the Washington College Campus Green at 3 p.m. followed by a reception on the Miller Library terrace.

All events listed are open to the public, though RSVP’s are strongly encouraged at this link: Washcoll.edu/inauguration. The full listing of inaugural events is located here.

About Washington College

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. It enrolls approximately 1,100 undergraduates from more than 35 states and a dozen nations. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.