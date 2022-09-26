Good Heavens: Easton Listed as One of Ten Most Expensive Home Markets in the United States

The Spy was alerted to a rather odd study over the weekend by the mortgage company Lending Tree. That survey placed Easton as the 9th in the country for expensive homes.

While most of these communities were located west of the Mississippi, only Easton and Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard made the cut on the East Coast, which makes us slightly dubious of the results. Nonetheless, here is the top ten:

10 Towns in America With the Most Expensive Home Prices

Vineyard Haven, MA

Breckenridge, CO

Jackson, WY

Steamboat Springs, CO

Hailey, ID

Gardnerville Ranchos, NV

Hood River, OR

Juneau, AK

Easton, MD

Los Alamos, NM

The data used in this study comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey (five-year estimates). For this analysis, LendingTree used micropolitan-level data for areas with a population of between 10,000 and 50,000 to approximate town-level data.

The home value-to-income ratio was calculated for each town and metro by dividing an area’s median home value by its median household income. The larger the ratio, the more expensive homes are relative to an area’s median income.

Read the full report here.