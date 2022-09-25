ESLC Celebrates a ‘Returning to Roots’ at Annual Party to Preserve

Supporters and friends of Eastern Shore Land Conservancy gathered at Duvall Farm and Lodge on Saturday, September 17, 2022, for the organization’s annual premier fundraising event, the Party to Preserve. The evening included wagon tours of the spectacular wildlife habitat on Duvall Farm, performances from renowned jazz performer Lena Seikaly, and a live auction of singular experiences.

“This is an evening meant to feature some of the most iconic and beautiful farms the Eastern Shore of Maryland has to offer, as well as to highlight the important work of the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy. On behalf of the entire ESLC board of directors and staff, thanks to Chip and Sally Akridge for opening Duvall Farm and Lodge for this year’s Party to Preserve and to Al and Marty Sikes for chairing the event, it was a fantastic and successful night,” said ESLC Board Chair William D’Alonzo.

“ESLC’s mission has never been more important than it is today, with the future of a rural Eastern Shore facing enormous pressure from all sides. The contributions from our Party to Preserve ensure we can continue our critical work, both around the kitchen tables of our partner landowners and in the meeting rooms where public policy decisions get made. Thanks to all of our supporters; we simply could not do our work without them,” added ESLC President Steven Kline.

ESLC is also pleased to announce that the 2023 Party to Preserve will return to Kent County. To stay up-to-date on all of our events, sponsorship opportunities, and news related to ESLC, join our mailing list and get updates via email.

About Eastern Shore Land Conservancy

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) is a private, nonprofit land conservation organization

committed to preserving and sustaining the vibrant communities of the Eastern Shore and the lands

and waters that connect them. For more information, please visit www.eslc.org.