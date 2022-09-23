The Dixie Power Trio Return to the Mainstay

On Saturday night, October 8, following a full day schedule of music at Rock Hall’s popular FallFest event, the Mainstay is pleased to present a return visit by the Dixie Power Trio. This is a 7:00 p.m. concert and will be held inside the Mainstay, or weather permitting. on its backyard stage.

The “Trio” (curiously composed of four musicians) was formed in 1992 when their small rock group at the time decided to learn a couple of Dixieland tunes for a club date. Their eclectic approach to the material soon started receiving national attention through airplay on NPR’s All Things Considered, and they were invited to play some of the major stages in the U.S. such as the Kennedy Center. They are now acclaimed to be the East Coast’s premier “Louisiana variety band,” capable of playing authentic sounding New Orleans jazz, zydeco, Cajun, street parade, and Louisiana-style funk. They have carved out a niche as a fun and exciting ensemble capable of entertaining a range of audience ages and musical tastes. The group has shared concert stages with many Louisiana luminaries, including the Neville Brothers, Terrance Simien, Dr. John, Wynton Marsalis, and Beausoleil. The foundation of the Dixie Power Trio is bassist Andy Kochenour. Chuck Underwood plays rhythm guitar. The leader of the group is Zachary Smith, who plays cornet, washboard, accordion, harmonica, and just about anything else he can lay his hands on. Holding everything together is the trio’s drummer Byron McWilliams.

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs and presentations of The Mainstay are supported in part with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and The Kent Cultural Alliance.