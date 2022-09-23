Enjoy the Sights and Sounds of Fall at Blackwater NWR

Come experience the changing of the seasons at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) by participating in one of our Guided Birding tours in the fall of 2022. You don’t need to be an expert to enjoy identifying and learning about the many species of birds that inhabit the refuge.

Fall birding tours at Blackwater highlight the returning migratory waterfowl. You will not want to miss the opportunity to observe and identify our diverse array of feathered friends, from woodpeckers and wading birds to numerous species of waterfowl and raptors, including the bald eagle. Guided Birding tours take place on the following Sunday mornings: September 25, October 16, and November 6, led by Refuge Volunteer Terry Allen, and on October 30, November 20, and December 4, led by Refuge Volunteer Harry Armistead. Participants will meet at the Blackwater NWR Visitor Center at 8:00 a.m. Tours may last 3 to 4 hours. The birding party typically tours via car, stopping at various hotspots around the refuge’s Wildlife Drive.

Binoculars and field guides are highly recommended for an enjoyable experience. Be sure to dress for the weather. There is no fee or advanced registration for these activities. For further information, please call the Blackwater Visitor Center at 410-228-2677 or visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Blackwater.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, protects over 32,000 acres of rich tidal marsh, mixed hardwood and pine forest, managed freshwater wetlands and cropland for a diversity of wildlife. To learn more, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater or @BlackwaterNWR.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.