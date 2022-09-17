Delmarva Review: Betty Has Brass Candlesticks in Her Bedroom by Samn Stockwell

Author’s Note: During the pandemic, I wrote roughly 60 poems about Betty; it was interesting to be so absorbed in her world. She is a person of marginal means living in an occupied village somewhere in the rural United States sometime in the future. Betty’s background is similar to mine, but she is hardier and more realistic. In this poem, she is reviewing her physical inheritance and the lives of her relatives.

Betty Has Brass Candlesticks in Her Bedroom

By story, an inheritance from a distant relative—

so distant they owned something.

But her uncle stuffed rags

in the cracks of the walls to keep warm.

Her aunt struggled from picking apples

to become a farmer of this quarter acre.

Did her parents have gold in secret

but preferred potatoes for every meal?

Betty thinks her inheritance

is elsewhere. A dream of travel

to a land where they would be

the lucky sparrows of fields of millet.

⧫

Samn Stockwell has published in the New Yorker, Agni, and Ploughshares, among others. Her two books, Theater of Animals and Recital, won the National Poetry Series (USA) and the Editor’s Prize at Elixir, respectively. Recent poems are in On the Seawall Gargoyle & Sugar House Review and are forthcoming in Plume, and others. She lives in Vermont. Website: www.samnstockwell.org

Delmarva Review publishes compelling original poetry, fiction, and nonfiction selected from thousands of new submissions during the year. Designed to encourage outstanding writing from the region and nationally, the literary journal is nonprofit and independent. Support comes tax-deductible contributions, sales, and a grant from Talbot Arts with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org