Spy Moment: The Mainstay Kicks off the 2022 Chestertown Jazz Festival

The 2022 Chestertown Jazz Festival kicked off Thursday night with Zydico a-Go-Go’s infectious Cajun beats on the Mainstay’s new outdoor stage and set the tone for a weekend of New Orleans-style jazz.

By the second number, many in the audience of 130 were up and dancing between trips to get fresh-shucked oysters or a drink at the bar. Beignets were even passed around before the show.

Director of the Mainstay Matt Mielnick says he couldn’t be happier with the evening’s turnout. The spontaneous conga line was indicative of the spirit of a Mainstay event.

And there’s a surprise coming Wednesday, September 21. Turns out that a generous Rock Hall neighbor in the movie theatre business is loaning a large screen and professional projector to show outdoor movies with “Jaws” as its inaugural film at 8 pm that evening.

“And don’t forget, every Wednesday is Open Mike and we have a lot of fun showcasing some great local talent from classical piano to blues, and poetry. Chuck Redd and Nate Najar will perform a birthday tribute to Charlie Byrd on September 16.

The Spy offers two minutes of Zydico a-Go-go. Enjoy the weekend! For more information and tickets go here, or see their Facebook page here.