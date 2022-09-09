Chestertown Challenge Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk Race to Support KART

The Kent Association of Riding Therapy (KART) is hosting the scenic Chestertown Challenge Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, October 2, 2022, starting at 9 a.m. in Wilmer Park. This course is flat and fast and is USATF certified. Walkers are always welcome.

The Half Marathon is the perfect training run for those planning to participate in a full marathon later this fall. The 5K Run/Walk are always popular races. The event starts and finishes at Wilmer Park and will be run entirely on police-controlled, paved country roads with mile markers and directional arrows. Water stops will be located throughout the course and at the start/finish. Refreshments will be provided at the finish line.

Since 1984, KART has provided a free multi-faceted program involving therapeutic horseback riding and equine assisted activities for the special needs community. Participant benefits include physical, cognitive, and social improvements.

“This fundraiser will not only raise awareness but will also generate funding necessary to support an organization that provides an invaluable service to the special needs community: PATH certified therapeutic riding instructors, horse care and equipment, special lifts and ramps for wheelchair riders, helmets, harnesses, and safety gear for all riders.KART relies on fundraising and generous contributions from our community to support programs for the special needs community,” said Renee Bench, President of KART.

Advanced registration is $25 for the 5K and $50 for the Half Marathon. Registration increases after September 25. To register online go to www.trisportsevents.com or www.kentridingtherapy.org. Packet pickup and race day registration will be available at 8 a.m. Tech shirts, awards, and medals will be presented at the race.

For more information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities and have your logo or name on the race tech shirts, please contact Renee Bench at rbench@benchworks.com. If you can’t make this event but would like to show your support, register as a Silent Hero to support the cause or visit the KART website and click the DONATE button.

KART is a 501c3 non-profit organization and an agency of the United Way of Kent County.