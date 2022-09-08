“JAWS” – The Mainstay’s First Free Outdoor Movie Event

On Wednesday, September 21, The Mainstay in Rock Hall sets out in “uncharted waters” when it presents the classic seaside movie thriller “Jaws” on a 22 foot-wide screen prepared on its new backyard stage. Showtime for the outdoor movie is 8 pm. The film showing will be rescheduled if it rains.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, this 1975 film release set the standard for edge-of-your seat suspense, quickly becoming a worldwide phenomenon and forever changing the way audiences experience movies. When the seaside Cape Cod community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring John William’s unforgettable music score that evokes pure terror at its first few notes, Jaws remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history, and is often cited as the scariest movie ever made.

This is a free event. The Mainstay is asking people not to bring children younger than 12 years old to the movie because of some graphic violence portrayed in the film. There are chairs available in the backyard space, but people are welcome to bring their own if they choose. Please enter from the rear parking lot. Popcorn and refreshments will be available.

The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.