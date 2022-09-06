Celebrating Women & Girls Fund’s Two Decades of Action: Haven Ministries

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The genesis of Haven Ministries was really God’s work, according to the founder and former executive director Krista Pettit. As a practicing Christian, it was Pettit’s listening to God’s words that set into motion one of the most successful homeless shelter programs on the Eastern Shore.

Dedicated to finding safe housing for Queen Anne’s County’s growing homeless population, Krista and a handful of local church leaders started the long and expensive journey to secure short-term accommodations. And while there is no discrimination in using this service, Haven Ministries has had an early history of supporting women (and sometimes their young families)

That was one of the reasons that Haven has been a long-term grant recipient of the Women & Girls Fund of the Eastern Shore. WGF board members immediately related to both the mission and its leadership.

In the Spy’s ongoing series celebrating 20 years of grantmaking by the Women & Girls Fund, we talk about the early days of Haven Ministries and how it has now become one of the most respected non-profit organizations on the Shore. We also chatted with WGF board member Martha Kendall on how the Fund not only provides much-needed funding but also helps their grantees like Haven make stronger, more distinctive cases for support and grant applications.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Haven Ministries please go here. For information about the Women & Girls Fund please go here.