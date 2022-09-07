Harvest Highlights: A National Garden Club Standard Flower Show

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00-5:00 pm, the Queen Anne’s County Garden Club (QACGC) will be hosting the District I Flower Show “Harvest Highlights,” a National Garden Clubs Standard Flower show to be held at the Chesapeake College, Health Professions and Athletics Center (HPAC) at 1000 College Circle Wye mills, MD. The show is FREE and open to the public. For further information email cmacglashan@gmail.com or phone 410-556-6241

District I members from the 10 Federated garden clubs on Maryland’s Eastern Shore (including QACGC), as well as members from garden clubs throughout the region, will exhibit and compete their “best” creative flower designs, prized horticulture examples, and botanical arts creations. All entries will be submitted in accordance with the guidelines of the National Garden Clubs Flower Show Handbook and the “schedule,” written by Terry Holman, established specific to the fall theme of Harvest Highlights. Carolyn Macglashan, General Chairperson for the flower show, along with Sue Hansen, President of QACGC, say they are excited to showcase the talents of District I in the prime and easily accessible location of Chesapeake College. They feel sure this innovative flower show will be fun and inspiring to members and visitors alike!

In keeping with the Harvest Highlights theme, there are special “growing challenges” by members in District I that include competing “darling” dahlias and “gorgeous” gourds. The show will also feature a section of “farm stand vegetables.’

Additionally, educational exhibits being showcased include “Breaking the Plastic Habit,” a Patriotic Programs exhibit highlighting the work of federated garden clubs in supporting Wreaths Across America and the Blue Star and Gold Star Memorial Highway Marker Program, and an educational exhibit about Loving Good Bugs (that don’t bug us) display. There will also be the life-size Harvest Goddess, an impressive figure artistically designed with plant material from top to bottom! Flower show entries are judged by a panel of National Garden Clubs accredited judges who will judging Saturday morning prior to the opening of the flower show to the public.

The Harvest Highlights flower show can be a destination for the day with plenty of exhibits to see, feature programs, and demonstrations each hour from 1:00pm to 4:00 pm. Learn to arrange a beautiful bouquet of supermarket flowers with District I Director, Jeanne Bernard, make a design with succulents in a pumpkin with Faye Phillips, and learn fall garden cleanup tips with Ken Morgan of Robin’s Nest. And, for the first time there will be a Marketplace with food trucks and a variety of vendors selling their goods.

Special thanks go out to our sponsors for their support: Shore United Bank, Unity Church Hill Nursery, Bartlett Tree Experts, and Mr. & Mrs. Bruce J Valliant. Also, thank you to the many patrons and district members for their donations.