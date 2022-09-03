MENU

September 3, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: The Maryland Dove by Craig Fuller

The Maryland Dove is a re-creation of the Dove, an early 17th-century English trading ship, one of two ships which made up the first expedition from England to the Province of Maryland in 1634. “The Maryland Dove” by Craig Fuller.

