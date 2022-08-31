WC-ALL Requests Proposals for its Spring Offerings

The Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) is requesting proposals for its spring courses. The Academy’s courses cover a wide range of topics and all proposals are welcome, as WC-ALL seeks ideas for fresh, new courses to add to its line-up.

The standard course format includes four to six once-weekly classes, but WC-ALL is also considering requests for shorter courses and single-session talks. Courses can be taught in-person – either on-campus or at off-campus locations — or virtually.

Course proposals should be submitted by October 10. Submissions for a multi-session course or a single-session talk can be submitted here. The proposal form requires a clear description of the course, as well as information about the proposed instructor’s interest in the proposed subject.

WC-ALL’s non-credit courses are a wonderful and enriching avenue for sharing knowledge and expertise around a particular subject with a community of life-long learners. The first spring session will begin in January 2023 and runs for six weeks. The second session begins in mid-March.

All classes are free to members and memberships are available on a semester or annual basis, for individuals or couples. In addition to offering four sessions a year, WC-ALL also hosts a Learn-at-Lunch series, hosting various guest speakers throughout the year.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning, which currently has about 300 members. All courses are planned, run and led by WC-ALL volunteers, who offer a wide range of expertise and professional experience. Membership in WC-ALL is open to people of all ages and backgrounds.

About the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL)

Founded in 1992, the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning was created by a small group of Kent County residents who worked for more than a year studying other similar college-affiliated institutions. WC-ALL was patterned after the Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) as established by Elderhostel (now known as Road Scholar) and is governed by its members, taught by its peers, and operates within the academic institutional guidelines provided by its sponsor, Washington College. Lifelong learning is a critical component of a liberal arts education and the college is proud to support this department’s programming and focus on community engagement.