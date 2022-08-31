The Artists’ Gallery: “Shore As I See It”

On First Friday, September 2nd, The Artists’ Gallery will feature original compositions in pastel, oil, silverpoint by Evie Baskin in “Shore As I See It.” The images in this show were created using a variety of media including oil, pastel and silverpoint. Each work of art has been inspired by the varying degrees of light and color found along the grass lined waterways and within the richly textured landscapes and life on the Shore.

Evie grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and graduated with a BA in Visual Art from Florida State University in Tallahassee. After moving to Key West where she raised her family and managed a small luxury hotel, she relocated to Alexandria, Virginia in 1999, managing a law firm in Washington, DC while continuing to study figurative work in oil and silverpoint at the Torpedo Factory. In 2008, she and her husband discovered the Eastern Shore and moved to the vibrant community of Chestertown, where she is able to create art on a more full time basis. Years of workshops, classes and continued study have contributed to her evolution in portraiture (both human and animal) and landscapes of the Eastern Shore. Since arriving on the Shore, Evie has been the recipient of numerous portrait commissions and awards for her work in oil, pastel and silverpoint. Evie is a partner with The Artists’ Gallery and a juried member of the Working Artists’ Forum in Easton, a member of Chestertown RiverArts and an accredited member of The Maryland Society of Portrait Painters in Annapolis. Her home studio is located across the Chester River bridge in Kingstown.