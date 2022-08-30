Grand Art Under a Grand opens at Troika Gallery on September 2 featuring select fine art by the Troika Artists priced under $1000! This popular exhibit opens on First Friday, at 11 am, and will go live on the gallery website, (troikagallery.com) at 12 noon when phone calls (410-770-9190) will be taken for online sales. No specially priced art will be sold before the opening.

Troika is proud to represent Jorge Alberto, Kenn Backhaus, Sara Jane Doberstien, John Ebersberger, Deborah Elville, Laura Era, J.A. Ferrier, Kevin Fitzgerald, David Buckley Good, Joe Gyurcsak, Palden Hamilton, John Davis Held, Mark Hiles, Matthew Hillier, Bo Jia-Middle Kingdom, Jeanette Le Grue, Lynne Lockhart, Peter S. Loonam, Kirk McBride, Lou Messa, Raoul Middleman, Terry Miller, Dorothy F. Newland, Victor Nizovtsev, Brendan O’Neill, W. Stanley Proctor, Christopher L. Richard, Julia Rogers, Ann Didusch Schuler, William Storck, Carol Lee Thompson, David H. Turner, Jennifer Heyd Wharton, Chris Wilke, Vladislav Yeliseyev and Matthew Zoll. Original works in oil, watercolor, pastel, pencil, bronze, acrylic, porcelain and clay by these renowned artists are displayed, with new art continually refreshing the exhibit spaces.

Since 1997, Troika Gallery has featured “The Finest of Fine Art” on the Eastern Shore. Grand Art Under A Grand presents an opportunity for those looking to purchase fine art at a special price for one month. The gallery offers in-house hanging advice and display expertise and allows clients to take a painting home “on trial”

Whether an art lover, collector, or browser, Troika Gallery encourages you to stop in. Professional artist and owner, Laura Era along with Gallery Manager, Peg Fitzgerald, welcome your visit and will happily address questions on art, portraiture, and framing.

Troika Gallery is located at 9 South Harrison Street. Covid gallery hours are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm and Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday by appointment. For more information call 410-770-9190, or visit troikagallery.com