Save the Date for the Volunteer Fair

The second annual Kent County Volunteer Fair will be held on Saturday, Sep. 17, from 9-1, adjacent to the Chestertown Farmers Market in the 200 block of High Street High Street in Chestertown.

A large number of local non-profit service groups meet countless health, educational, social and cultural needs in greater Kent County. This event offers the opportunity for these community organizations that use volunteers to display their service to the public in order to inform and attract new volunteers.

Initial sponsors include the United Way of Kent County, the Rotary Club, Kent County Chamber of Commerce, and the Chestertown Lions Club.

Organizations that do not have a political or religious affiliation are welcome to participate. Groups must bring their own tables and chairs. Please register by September 1 at https://business.kentchamber.org/events.

Photo Caption: Several dozen tables presenting volunteer opportunities will be set up adjacent to the Farmers Market on Saturday, Sep. 17.