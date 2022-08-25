Erica Batson Awarded Service with Distinction Award by Maryland Nonprofits

Erica Batson, Executive Assistant, and IT Specialist at For All Seasons has been awarded a “Service with Distinction” Award by Maryland Nonprofits, a nonpartisan, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to strengthening nonprofit organizations and networks for greater quality of life and equity for three decades. The Awards are at the heart of Maryland Nonprofits’ 30th-Anniversary year campaign, ‘This is the moment to care’, an initiative to address the urgent need for a shift towards an internal culture of care and equity within the nonprofit sector.

Erica has worked at For All Seasons since 2017 but has been working in the mental health field since 2009. She also works as a Facilitator for Healthy Talbot, linking local families and individuals to information and resources that can help them lead healthier, happier lives. She has an associate degree in Business Management Technology from Chesapeake College.

“Erica is unflappable – an ocean of calm. From the Board of Directors to accreditation issues, technology or human resources needs, to systems and processes, Erica has a hand in all facets of the agency’s operations. She paves the way for me to complete the myriad duties of CEO for this growing behavioral health provider and rape crisis center,” comments Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons.

“As a professional, Erica’s work is exacting, thoughtful, and precise. She has an innate ability to keep the big picture in mind while focusing on all the details, one at a time. She is a mastermind at execution.”

The 50 award winners are nonprofit workers serving in positions that do not typically receive formal recognition, such as direct care, in an administrative or support role, working in operations, and/or in an entry-level position. Nominated by their colleagues, each individual is recognized for delivering significant commitment, integrity, compassion, and care for their organizations and their communities. The award winners hail from 43 statewide organizations serving in mission areas like social work, food insecurity, legal aid, environmental protection, and the arts.

“Discussing workplace culture in the context of this moment is critical, especially as many nonprofit staff members are women and people of color, and we know the COVID-19 pandemic has added stressors and exacerbated pre-existing class, gender, and racial inequities,” says Heather Iliff, Maryland Nonprofits’ President & CEO.

“Nonprofits depend first and foremost on our staff, volunteers, and boards, and we cannot care for our communities without first caring for the people working to deliver our missions. The Service with Distinction Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the incredibly dedicated and compassionate individuals who make our work possible, day-in and day-out.”

For All Seasons is your community behavioral health and rape crisis center offering therapy, psychiatry, advocacy, and education to individuals and families, regardless of one’s ability to pay. For further information, visit www.forallseasonsinc.org.