Prostate Cancer Screenings Scheduled in Chestertown and Easton in September

To promote early detection of prostate cancer, the Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health plans to offer free prostate screenings in Chestertown and Easton in September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, about six cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or older, and it is rare before age 40.

According to Nina Weisenborn, BSN, RN, Clinical Research Nurse at the Cancer Program, preventive care and screenings increase survival chances by facilitating early diagnosis, evaluation and treatment. “Uninsured and underinsured are welcome to participate in our screenings,” Weisenborn said. “Those interested in being screened are encouraged to discuss the testing with their primary care providers to determine if the PSA blood test will benefit them in the early detection of prostate cancer and other prostate health issues.”

In Easton, prostate cancer screenings will be offered for eligible men at no cost on Thursday, September 22, 5 to 7 p.m., at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 490 Cadmus Lane, Suite 104. Offered as part of a clinical trial, the screenings will be conducted by University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Urology providers R. Duane Cespedes, MD; John Foley, MD; Andrew Riggin, MD; Christopher Runz, DO and Donna Stubbs, CRNP. Eligible candidates include men over 40 who have never had a prostate cancer screening and males ages 55 to 74 who are due for an annual prostate cancer screening. Advance registration is required; contact Weisenborn at 410-820-6800, ext. 2300, by Thursday, September 8.

In Chestertown, prostate cancer screenings will be offered as a joint undertaking between UM Shore Medical Group – Urology and the Kent County Health Department on Thursday, September 29, 5 to 7:30 p.m., at 126 Philosopher’s Terrace. Christopher Parry, DO, will conduct the screenings, which are offered at no charge to eligible men. To register for a screening in Chestertown, call Andrea J. Edwards, RN, Kent County Health Department, 410-778-7970.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.