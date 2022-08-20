Delmarva Review – Zen and the Art of Transfiguration: 4 Koans by Susana Case

Author’s Note: I write a lot about relationships, love, and other mysterious events, so perplexing events and issues interest me. Zen is perfect for that, of course, since the koan is, by definition, a paradox that illustrates how inadequate logic is. Its contemplation is seen as a vehicle toward enlightenment. The jumbled state of emotion, the complications of being and the bodily state—its flesh and consciousness—to me, these are related and ultimately unfathomable, but as a poet, I must try.

Zen and the Art of Transfiguration: 4 Koans

1.

Would suicides

feel the irony,

if they return

in the bodies

of tortoises,

doomed

to longevity?

2.

If you put

your whole

life

into a painting,

are you the art,

or are you

the artist?

3.

Are bunyip,

crying nocturnes

from riverbeds

in their hunger for

women’s flesh,

merely restless

barking owls?

4.

When you don’t

like the dream

you awake from,

do you get

another chance

as you drift into

asleep again?

⧫

Susana H. Case has authored five chapbooks and eight books of poetry, most recently The Damage Done (Broadstone Books, 2022), which won her third Pinnacle Book Achievement Award. Her books have previously won an IPPY and a New York City Big Book Distinguished Favorite award. She was a finalist for the Eric Hoffer Book Award and the International Book Awards. She co-edited, with Margo Taft Stever, the anthology I Wanna Be Loved by You: Poems on Marilyn Monroe (Milk and Cake Press, 2022). Dr. Case worked several decades as a professor and program coordinator at New York Institute of Technology. Website: www.susanahcase.com.

