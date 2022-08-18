TCFL and Carpe Diem Arts Presents Tell Me More! Stories from Hill and Dale

Talbot County Free Library joins forces with Carpe Diem Arts to present a storytelling series for children and families this fall at the Easton Library, 100 W. Dover St.

The storytelling series will take place on over the course of three Saturdays: September 10, October 8, and November 19 at 3:00 p.m.

DIANE MACKLIN: Saturday, September 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Acclaimed storyteller Diane Macklin has a “dynamic” approach to engaging audiences – whether as a performing artist, keynote speaker, or workshop/residency leader. Her background in theatre, dance, and cultural mediation adds zest to her work, focusing on storytelling as a transformative and healing art form. She has performed from Massachusetts to California at venues such as Cincinnati’s Playhouse in the Park, National Association of Black Storytellers, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, International Storytelling Festival’s Exchange Place, National Docent Symposium, and many more. As a performer, certified educator, and teaching artist, Diane believes in “Making a Difference, One Story at a Time!” www.DianeMacklin.com

CARRIE SUE AYVAR: Saturday, October 8 at 3:00 p.m.

Growing up surrounded by stories, Carrie Sue learned early on the power of the oral tradition and its capacity for healing, inspiration, education, and entertainment. Today, Carrie Sue is a nationally acclaimed storyteller dedicated to preserving and promoting the art of storytelling. Sharing her stories in both English and Spanish, she connects people, languages, and cultures through a remarkable bilingual exploration of Latin-American folktales using words, rhythms, movement and chants that begins with the simple phrase, “Había una vez/Once upon a time . . . ” Children and adults, even those who may never have spoken a word of Spanish before, often find themselves easily and successfully repeating Spanish phrases this interactive and animated storytelling program. Flowing seamlessly between Spanish and English, Carrie Sue Ayvar, chooses from her large repertoire of personal and traditional tales to connect people, languages and cultures through her stories. All Aboard! Don’t miss this memorable story-journey around the world! CarrieSueAyvar.com

NOA BAUM: November 19 at 3:00 p.m.

The Washington Post praises Noa Baum as someone who “spreads cultural truths that eclipse geopolitical boundaries…” An award-winning internationally acclaimed storyteller and published author, Noa was born and raised in Jerusalem. She offers performances and workshops that focus on the power of stories to heal across the divides of identity and build bridges of peace. Noa will share her delightful adaptation of a Burmese folktale titled “How the Birds Became Friends” about the power of kindness to change the world. She engages young and old in her telling of stories and in conversations about peace and the process of turning a oral story into a picture book. Signed copies of Noa’s book, illustrated by renowned ecologist and artist Zev Labinger, will be available for purchase after the performance. www.NoaBaum.com

The “Tell Me More” storytelling series is made possible by the generous support of Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Free Library, and by individual contributors to TCFL and Carpe Diem Arts. As a condition of receiving grants from Talbot Arts, organizations are required to acknowledge support from both the Maryland State Arts Council (MSA) and Talbot Arts (TA), in all materials and announcements for your funded projects. This program is funded in part by Talbot Arts with revenues provided by the Maryland State Arts Council and the governments of Talbot County, Easton, Oxford, and St. Michaels.” The TCFL Foundation also funded this program (equally).

All events are free and open to the public and appropriate for all ages. To schedule interviews with the performers, contact: Busy Graham, Carpe Diem Arts: busygraham@carpediemarts.org / 301-466-0183

About Talbot County Free Library

It is the mission of the Talbot County Free Library to enrich and renew the lives of the people it serves. There are two locations: The main library in Easton is located at 100 W. Dover St., and the St. Michael branch is at 106 Fremont St. The Maryland Room in the Easton branch holds a voluminous collection of genealogical resources and historical documents. Services at both locations include the circulation of books, DVDs, digital devices, free Wi-Fi, public computers, exhibits, and programs for both children and adults. Many of the Talbot County Free Library’s programs are made possible by the generous support of the local community. For more information, please visit www.tcfl.org. Be sure to like the library on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @Talbotcountyfreelibrary.