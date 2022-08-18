Marcus Roberts and The Modern Jazz Generation at The Avalon Theater September 3

In October of 2021, acclaimed jazz pianist Marcus Roberts was honored to receive a Jazz Road Creative Residency grant through South Arts (funded by the Doris Duke Foundation). The award supports the creation, performance, and audiovisual recording of a new work by Roberts and his band, The Modern Jazz Generation.
The new work is entitled “Tomorrow’s Promises” and seamlessly fuses new music, narration, and spoken word, designed to appeal to a culturally-diverse, multi-generational audience.
The Modern Jazz Generation, an 11-piece band led by Roberts at the piano, will perform this new work composed by Roberts on Saturday, September 3, at The Avalon Theater in Easton, MD.
The Modern Jazz Generation is an extraordinarily talented group of musicians whose playing is filled with soul, charisma, and style. The group first came to national attention with its critically-acclaimed 2014 release, Romance, Swing, and the Blues. This new work highlights new directions taken by the band over the last five years.
The Modern Jazz Generation
Marcus Roberts, piano
Roland Guerin, bass
Bryan Carter, drums
Joe Goldberg, clarinet/tenor sax
Sam Taylor, alto saxophone
Ricardo Pascal, tenor/soprano sax
Tissa Khosla, baritone saxophone
Tim Blackmon, trumpet
Jianni Lazaga, trumpet
Andre Hayward, trombone
Show Details:
Avalon Theatre
Sept 3, 2022 @ 8:00 pm
Video Clips:
SHORT VIDEOS
1-minute trailer: Marcus Roberts & the Modern Jazz Generation
www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8j1rpIlADs
12-second trailer– Marcus Roberts
www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9vIL3k2mFs
