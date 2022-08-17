Murder Mystery on the Shore: A Chat with Wendy Eckel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Who hasn’t shouted “Colonel Mustard in the Library with a candlestick” at least once their life, or delighted in that moment Columbo slowly turned back to his suspect to apologetically ask one more question?

For murder mystery fans, the Bookplate bookstore has lined up some fun—this month, two mystery authors will be appearing at The Retriever Bar to read from their novels and discuss their craft as writers of the “who done it” novel.

First up will be local writer Wendy Eckel on Wednesday, August 24th at 6pm. The author will discuss her new book, Mystery at Windswept Farm, the third installment in her popular Rosalie Hart Mystery series.

Eckel studied criminology in school and spent years as a social worker, both paths lending to her interest in human behavior, especially when it comes to someone with a motive for murder. And who might have a motive to murder a crop duster threatening neighborhood organic farms on the Eastern Shore?

The author readings are a continuation of The Bookplate’s “Authors & Oysters” series in partnership with the Retriever Bar and had proven to be the perfect spot for author/audience events: patrons are able to enjoy the pub’s offerings while listening to the guest speaker in a relaxed atmosphere.

Come, waken your Poirot and Marple.

The Spy caught up with Wendy Eckel last week to talk about a life of writing murder mysteries. An interview with Judy Murray, author of debut novel Murder in the Master will appear in next week’s Spy and be at the Retriever on August 31.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The next Authors & Oysters event is on 8/31 with Judy L. Murray and her novel, Murder in the Master. The Retriever is located at 337 ½ High Street, in Chestertown, Maryland.

.