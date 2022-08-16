Taking on the Role of King Arthur: A Chat with TAP’s Bill Gross on Camelot

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Perhaps one of the great challenges that face any actor, even one involved in community theatre, is to take on a role so well known to their audience as one like Camelot’s King Arthur.

With renowned actors like Richard Burton and Richard Harris permanently nailing it with their theater and film interpretations of the conflicted ruler of England, it is only normal for thespians to be somewhat imitated by the standards set by such masters of the stage.

You would think that the Tred Avon Players’ Bill Gross would have some of that anxiety as he takes to the stage in Oxford next Thursday night for a two-week run of the epic Camelot. But it is clear from the very beginning of his recent Spy interview that this Naval Academy graduate and sales executive doesn’t blink an eye when taking on the role of King Arthur.

Camelot, a 1960 musical with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Lowe, is based on the King Arthur legend as adapted from T. H. White’s 1958 novel The Once and Future King. And as Bill explains, the story revolves around King Arthur of Camelot and the Knights of the Round Table, who fight for justice and right, only to see his ideal crumble when his wife Guinevere falls in love with his favorite knight, Sir Lancelot.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For ticket information, please go here.

Camelot

Tred Avon Players

Oxford Community Center

Thu, Aug 18 – Sun, Aug 28

Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m.