Powerhouse Trio Plays Jazz Alive Summer Concert Series Finale

With Easton’s historic Waterfowl Building remade with concert staging and lighting and a crystal-clear audio system, music lovers have one more opportunity to hear some of the world’s finest jazz musicians as Jazz Alive closes out its summer concert series on August 27 with the powerhouse trio of guitarist Shawn Purcell, organist Pat Bianchi and drummer Jason Tiemann.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Shawn Purcell is a jazz guitarist, educator, arranger, and composer in the Washington DC region whose credits include performances and tours with Terell Stafford, Nicholas Payton, Tim Warfield, Sean Jones, Brian Charette, Regina Carter, The Chicago Jazz Ensemble, The Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra, Jim Pugh, Chip McNeill, Eddie Daniels, Chris Potter, Steve Allee, and many others.

Purcell has spent over 18 years as a member of the military big bands in Washington DC. From 1996-2004, Purcell was the guitarist in the US Air Force jazz ensemble, The Airmen of Note. During his time with “The Note,” Purcell performed throughout the world including England, Germany, Turkey, Luxembourg, The Azores, Belgium, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Kuwait, and Bahrain. He is currently the guitarist with the Washington DC based US Navy Band “Commodores” jazz ensemble.

Grammy nominated organist, winner of Downbeat Magazine’s 2016 rising star poll and Hot House magazine’s 2019 poll, Pat Bianchi has established himself as one of the premier organists on the international scene today. His command of the instrument, harmonic prowess, rhythmic intensity and versatility are rivaled by few. Bianchi has had the honor of being a long-time member of jazz guitar icon, Pat Martino’s trio and performed with NEA Jazz Master and saxophone legend, Lou Donaldson’s quartet for several years as well.

Born in Rochester New York, Bianchi comes from a musically gifted family. He began playing organ at the age of 7 and was playing his first professional gigs by the age of 11. While in grade school, he enrolled in The Eastman School of Music’s preparatory program for piano and music theory while at the same time being mentored by numerous musicians in the Rochester music scene. Bianchi continued his studies at Berklee College of Music (Boston, MA) and is now a member of the faculty at this prestigious college.

Jason Tiemann is a New York City based jazz drummer, where he maintains a busy schedule as a freelance performer and educator. Admittedly drawing influence from the great(s) Philly Joe Jones, Tony Williams, Elvin Jones and Billy Higgins, Tiemann is quickly forging his musical voice on the New York scene by fusing his depth of historical foundation with crisp technique and propulsive, intuitive swing.

Tiemann is currently on the jazz faculty of the Jackie McLean Institute of Jazz at the university of Hartford. Additionally, he has been an artist/clinician for the Jamey Aebersold Summer Jazz Workshops since 1998. Before moving to NYC, he was an active component of the Midwest Jazz community where he was in constant demand throughout the region as a performer and educator and was afforded the opportunity to accompany numerous jazz luminaries.

The August 27 concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Historic Waterfowl Building at 40 S. Harrison St. which is home to each autumn’s popular Waterfowl Festival. Tickets are $48 for adults and are available at jazz-alive.org or at the door the day of the event. Students attend free with a student ID. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds from ticket and concession sales support Jazz Alive’s mission of providing educational support in developing future artists and preserving this great American art form through school and community programs.