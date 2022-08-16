Bay Country Chorus Welcomes Ladies (and Men)

The Bay Country Chorus (BCC) was founded in 1995. The chorus is the Easton Maryland chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Since it’s founding, the chorus has been an all-male group providing entertainment throughout the four mid-shore counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne and Talbot.

Recently the Barbershop Harmony Society voted to allow women to become full time members. Previously they had been associate members. What has developed with that change has been a number of mixed choruses where men and women sing together in four-part harmony.

The chorus went through a change when our former director, Roni Gapetz, passed away rather suddenly. We were very fortunate to have found Lesley Aaron who has a background in singing with and directing a barbershop group in Florida. She started in mid-March as our director. With Lesley now on board, the group decided it would be a good time to create a mixed chorus. We now have two female members and are seeking more. Of course, men who like to sing are certainly welcome.

Our primary audience are seniors on the mid-shore who reside in senior living communities, in assisted living venues, or in facilities providing rehabilitation services or helping those dealing with dementia. Our rewards come from seeing the smiles on the faces of those in our audience when they recognize a particular song and sing along. Many of these special citizens are unable to get out and enjoy live music. Quite simply we bring the music to them. We also perform at other venues including libraries and celebrations.

By expanding our group and adding lady voices we will be able to increase the number and variety of our repertoire. We rehearse on most Monday evenings at Brooklets Place, the Talbot County Senior Center at 400 Brooklets Ave. in Easton. We begin at 6:15 and rehearse until 8:15.

Stop in for a visit as we Keep the Whole World Singing. It may be just what you are looking for.

Music washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.

Information can be had by calling John Crovo 410-820-4761 or by e-mail jcrovo@goeaston.net.

Visit our web site www.baycountrychorus.com