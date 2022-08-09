Harris Announces August 17th Service Academy Information Session Webinar

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D., announced his annual military service academy information event for high school students interested in pursuing a Congressional nomination to attend one of the nation’s military service academies. The virtual forum will be held on Wednesday, August 17th at 6:30PM, and will run approximately 90 minutes. Congressman Harris will kick off the meeting, followed by a very informative briefing by experts in the selection process and a first-hand look at academy life through the eyes of recent graduates. It will conclude with a question-and-answer session for students and parents.

Interested students must RSVP for the August 17th virtual event with their name, address, phone number, and reliable email address to MD01Academy@mail.house.gov. Individuals who have RSVP’d will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the virtual meeting by Monday, August 15th in the afternoon. Additional questions can be emailed to Congressman Harris’s office at Leo.Thuman@mail.house.gov .

Congressman Harris issued the following statement:

“As a former Service Member, I look forward to again hosting this panel discussion to inform my young constituents about life at the academies and the process for interviewing and selecting candidates. I’m consistently encouraged by the level of interest our young people express in serving our nation.”