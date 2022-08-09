Session Americana in Concert Sept. 11 at Adkins Arboretum

Described as “a rock band in a teacup, or possibly a folk band in a whiskey bottle,” Session Americana are musicians’ musicians: a cast of top-shelf players, singers and writers who take their own songs and hundreds more from the American songbook on the road. This anything-could-happen music collective will bring their singular concert experience to Adkins Arboretum on Sun., Sept. 11 for a performance against a backdrop of goldenrod, asters and swaying meadow grasses.

The group of experienced singers and multi-instrumentalists came together in 2004 for informal shows at Toad, a neighborhood bar in Cambridge, Mass. From those beginnings, Session Americana has built a raucous yet intimate scene that captivates audiences of all sizes, both at home and abroad. Rolling Stone calls their style an expert blending of “vintage American roots music styles—from country to jazz to rock—in a rowdy but deft fashion,” while Music Riot UK described their album Great Shakes as “gorgeous,” with “beautifully crafted and perfectly arranged songs” featuring “highly gifted players and vocal harmonies to die for.” Visitors to sessionamericana.com are treated to an eclectic mix of songs that coalesce with the group’s signature sound and highlight their hallmark of bringing fellow musicians on stage to collaborate.

Session Americana will perform at the Arboretum from 2 to 4 p.m. Local beer and food from Jimmy’s Fat Rolls and Pete’s PeteZa food trucks will be for sale. Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for ages 5–18 and free for ages 2 and under. Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0. Only 400 tickets will be sold, so early registration is recommended. Limited seating is available; bringing chairs and/or blankets is highly advised.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org.