Choptank Community Health Recognizes National Health Center Week

Choptank Community Health System is recognizing National Health Center Week this Aug. 7-13 with “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities” the theme for the National Association of Community Health Center’s annual initiative.

“This year’s National Health Center Week honors the values, services, affordability, and innovations health centers bring to our communities,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “We are joining Health Care Centers across the nation to recognize the importance of health centers and their role in supporting strong communities.”

Rich says National Health Center Week provides the opportunity to highlight the innovative ways Choptank Health and other health centers provide high-quality care and improved health outcomes by narrowing health disparities. Focus areas include public health in housing; children’s health; healthcare for agricultural workers and people facing homelessness.

Choptank Community Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center and one of 17 community-based health centers in Maryland serving more than 377,000 individuals, including those without insurance or the ability to pay.

Choptank Health and other participants in the U. S. Health Resources & Services Administration’s Health Center Program serve more than 28 million people nationwide and provide affordable, high-quality, comprehensive primary care to people from throughout local communities.

“Community Health Centers look beyond medical charts to address the factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, behavioral health, lack of nutrition, and unemployment,” Rich says.“We create the chemistry for strong communities by forging partnerships with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health, and business organizations to improve health outcomes, especially for medically vulnerable people.”

Choptank Community Health System’s commitment to excellence is recognized by the nation’s oldest and largest health care accreditor, The Joint Commission. Achieving Joint Commission accreditation demonstrates Choptank Health’s commitment to continuous improvement in patient care.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted. More information is at www.choptankhealth.org.