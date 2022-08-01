Chestertown Spy Editor’s Note

If you feel like you’ve just escaped from the last few weeks of Dante’s Purgatory, you’re not alone, and while we may be a little wilted at the Spy, we continue our mission rain or shine, just as our friends at the postal office, to educate and entertain. And it is an honor for me to do so.

Speaking of wilting: if you haven’t seen me around for a month, I’ve been recovering from a lengthy surgery at the end of June. More about that sojourn later. Hint: there was a robot with scalpels involved. Think Edward Scissorhands.

But I’m back now and never happier to re-engage with our community life. In August, we’ll be kicking off with an in-depth interview with Michael Sosulski to find out about his first year at the helm of Washington College’s Presidency. I’ve asked Spy columnist Dennis Forney to join me for that conversation which will guarantee a stimulating chat.

I’m also excited to discover new additions to the Spy family: we’ve added stellar contributing writers and video talent to broaden the coverage of subjects you have come to rely on as we continue to showcase events that make our place on the Eastern Shore unique. One of my favorite new additions is Cecile Storm’s Spy Weather Report. Check it out.

The next four months are slated to be some of the busiest as Kent County and the nation approach bellwether midterm elections in November. We will be there with long-form candidate interviews and articles to help you evaluate leadership qualities and take you beyond image and slogan.

Of course, we’ll be having fun too. Our fall arts and community events calendar is filling up: Legacy Day, the September Jazz Festival, the Sultana Downrigging Festival, and the Dickens of a Christmas Weekend are some of the bright stars in the constellation of upcoming celebrations.

And yes, it’s also time for our seasonal request for your support to help the Spy keep spying. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue the tradition of providing you with timely original content and to help us fully engage in the community we love.

Please help us keep the conversation going.

To donate electronically, please go here. To use a personal check please send it to the Chestertown Spy Fund, C/O Mid-Shore Community Foundation, 102 East Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601.

Jim Dissette

Editor

Chestertown Spy