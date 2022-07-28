Spy Preview: Author Bryan Christy on Life, Journalism, and Novels

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is pretty hard to find someone on the Mid-Shore that has had such a remarkable professional life as Bryan Christy. Lawyer, reporter, and now author, the full-time resident of Talbot County plans to talk about these different career paths as the featured lecturer at the Oxford Community Center on August 2.

From a kid growing up in a funeral home family (think Six Feet Under) who would grow up to be a lawyer, award-winning journalist, and finally a rising star in the crime novel genre, Bryan has made it a habit to go against the grain of traditional professional expectations.

Bryan expects to talk about this remarkable journey at the OCC next week, but the Spy thought our viewers would enjoy a sneak preview.

This video is approximately four minutes in length.